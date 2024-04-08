A washing machine called BJP

Editor,

With regard to the allegation that the opposition wants to protect the corrupt, it is a matter of intense debate indeed; but the zealous claim that the BJP wants to remove corrupt people from public life must be appreciated to the full as it is indeed 100 percent true.

Without questioning why the investigative agencies never venture to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, or Assam, or why BJP leaders never get nabbed for engaging in corruption (series of scams like Vyapam ventilator), it is well-known that among the 25 opposition leaders (of course hailing from ‘corrupt’ parties) who have chosen to cross over to the BJP at various point of time, as many as 23 have managed to earn a reprieve with cases against them either closed or put in the cold storage. It proves that the BJP is nothing but a saffron-coloured washing machine which can turn even the blackest leader to absolutely pristine white. So, naturally, the BJP acts as the social detergent helping the public to get rid of all stain of corruption.

So, let the sleeping dogs lie as far as the electoral bond or public fund opened during the onset of the pandemic are concerned.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata