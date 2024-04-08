No to same-sex marriage

Editor,

The Supreme Court has ruled out legalising same-sex marriage, and a letter from the pope to bless same-sex couples was opposed tooth and nail by all sections of people, especially the Catholics.

Now, the Congress manifesto states: “Congress after consultation will bring a law to recognise civil union between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Is the Congress trying to appease them for votes and in the bargain destroy the respect many had for uniting India and fighting against the forces of darkness? In fact, in the same-sex marriage petition, there are some other parties too who have supported the same.

But I am proud to say that there was Sushil Kumar Modi from the ruling party who stood and spoke in the Parliament against legalising same-sex marriage. I am not supporting all that the ruling BJP party has done and is doing. But there are good people too in every party.

The Congress is hurting the religious sentiments of people by supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, as this goes against the word of god, ie, the Bible.

The Bible says, “God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way, the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.”

This is an abomination. God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah for their sin of sodomy. We are not against the LGBTQ people but against the act of sin.

I for one have high respect for Rahul Gandhi walking the length and breadth of India, and I strongly oppose the freezing of the Congress’ bank account. I take this stand not because I am a part of the Congress party but because I stand against injustice done to anyone.

In its manifesto, the Congress wants to overturn the judgment against legalising same-sex marriage. The Congress is hurting religious sentiments.

Hence, it’s not a request to the Congress but a direction that it delete the aforesaid section from its manifesto. Or it will see a friend becoming a foe, and I will strongly oppose the Congress party in this Lok Sabha election on this one point.

Andy Deori,

Naharlagun