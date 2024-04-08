Need to promote archery as mainstream sport

Editor,

Archery as a sport is nothing new in our tribal society. It has existed since time immemorial and every native society practices this sport.

Bows and arrows have been a symbol of skill and power, and of warriors of the tribes of Arunachal. It is rooted in our cultures and traditions, as archery skills have been an important aspect of survival.

Today, archery has been limited to being a sport, and its historical importance is undermined. Archery being rooted so deep in our culture, it’s hard to believe that every year only a few sportspersons have contributed to promoting this sport at the state level, and the children are not being encouraged to take it up as a profession.

It is hard to point out if it’s the society or our living standards that has changed the way we view archery. Yet it’s clear that archery needs to be encouraged as a sport.

In view of two archers representing Arunachal in the Asian Grand Prix Archery Championship, we have an opportunity to promote archery as a sport among the youths.

One hopes that there are associations and offices that are working towards this end, but as of now, archery needs support and promotion as a mainstream sport.

Likha Bai,

Masscom student,

RGU