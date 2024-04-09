The desperation of BJP/NDA

Editor,

By comparing the election manifesto of the Congress with the Muslim League, great service has been rendered to the electorate of India, who were ignorant of the basic policies of the latter party, which is accused of playing a major role behind the partition of the subcontinent.

It is nice to know that the promise of delivering economic and socio-political justice to every section of the society, including farmers, youth labourers, and women health workers, assuring health insurance to all, along with equal treatment of the countrymen through promotion of diversity and sharing of resources formed the core principles of the Muslim League. If the accusation is indeed true then, along with all parties, the BJP should also draw inspiration from the alleged manifesto of the Muslim League to uplift the downtrodden and create an egalitarian society through provisions of such welfare measures.

And if the INDIA bloc is indeed “synonymous with instability” and this is the reason why the country “doesn’t take them seriously,” why don’t the who’s who of the BJP/NDA ignore them? Why are they crisscrossing the entire nation, squandering precious time, energy and resource to lambaste those very elements who are not taken seriously by the countrymen?

Lastly, it has been declared that, for the first time the country is witnessing such an election where the opposition is not claiming victory. Now the question is, how can any party or coalition confidently arrive at the conclusion that they are certainly emerging victorious even before the first vote gets cast, leave alone final counting of results, which is still almost two months away? Isn’t it a wonder how the BJP/NDA can afford to claim victory months beforehand? In this atrocious perspective, is it entirely wrong to cast aspersions on the integrity of the EVMs as being done by almost all opposition parties?

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata