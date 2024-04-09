AYA and footpath widening

Editor,

The Apatani Youth Association, popularly known as AYA, was established in 1974. It has made profound contribution in the social, economic, cultural and political sphere of the Apatani community.

Since its inception, the AYA has stood against various social evils, like child marriage, forcible tattooing (tiipe) of women, the yalu system (local conflict displaying wealth and prosperity by both party; more the destruction, higher the chances of winning), and has undertaken social causes like widening of village footpaths (subu), among other things.

Before the 1980s, the footpaths in Apatani villages were narrow passages only for a single person. The footpaths hardly measured two feet in width. Back then, fire accidents were frequent and almost entire houses would be burnt down in fire accidents. The residents were of typical mindset and reluctant to spare even an inch of land for footpath widening. Talks and discussions were held for footpath widening, but no one came forward to lead and start.

During the AYA’s executive meeting in the autumn of 1980, the widening of the footpath was widely debated. But the onus was on who would lead and begin. A young and energetic lad, Duyu Akha, who was the then general secretary of the AYA (1980-’81), came forward and consented to lead the Apatani villages ‘footpath (subu) widening movement’.

It was a very challenging thing, since oppositions were larger than the like-minded people. As the saying goes, charity begins at home. Akha returned to his village, Reru, and started the movement with alteration of his house fence (sulu) and donating at least two feet width to the already existing Aku subu. Little did he bother about the consequences, as an example had to be set. As a result, social services were conducted in various villages of Apatani plateau and footpath-widening started.

But Akha had to face strong opposition from his own father and relatives, who were reluctant to donate an inch of land for the purpose. Thereafter, both had a stranded relation for quite a long period. It is often said that being stubborn can be a good thing, and being stubborn can be a bad thing, but it depends on how you use it. Akha wished for the betterment of the larger society, and the result is what we see today.

Currently Apatani villages have proper roads, of which many were erstwhile footpaths. Likewise, the AYA’s leaders and members made similar contributions, which require highlighting and remembrance.

Unlike my late father, Duyu Akha, many might have been forgotten and many remain unsung.

Duyu Tagio,

PGT