INDIA bloc an arrogant alliance full of corrupt leaders: Nadda

DOIMUKH, 10 Apr: Taking a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday termed it a “ghamandiya (arrogant) alliance, full of corrupt leaders.”

Nadda, who earlier in the day released the BJP’s manifesto for the 19 April simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, also alleged that the opposition alliance was giving refuge to corrupt leaders.

Addressing an election rally here, Nadda said, “The INDIA bloc is an alliance of arrogant people who indulge in corruption and dynasty politics. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against corruption, many of the opposition grouping’s leaders are involved in scams.”

The BJP chief claimed that Modi has taken action against corruption and his fight against it would intensify.

On the one hand, the prime minister is waging a war against corruption, and on the other, the opposition alliance is protecting corrupt leaders. This is a coalition that only thinks of vested interests instead of working for the welfare of the people, Nadda alleged.

Rubbishing charges about the BJP-led central government targetting opposition leaders, he said that “the law will take its own course against all corrupt politicians.”

The BJP chief said that the government is moving ahead with the resolution, ‘Developed Arunachal, Developed India’.

“PM Modi always says that neither Delhi nor the government is far from the people of Arunachal Pradesh, which is reflected in the world-class infrastructure being created in the state. Now it takes only two hours to travel from Delhi to Itanagar, which was impossible earlier,” he said, referring to the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi.

“Keeping in view the importance of the Northeast, Modi has started working on Act East and ‘act fast’ policies to develop the region, which is the gateway to Southeast Asia,” he said.

Nadda said that the region, which was once a hub of militancy, has witnessed a massive change after the BJP-led NDA government came to power.

“As a result of constant efforts of the Centre, as many as 11 agreements have been signed with various insurgent outfits in the region, following which 9,500 militants have laid down arms and joined the mainstream,” he added.

“The Northeast has witnessed a 70 percent dip in insurgency-related activities, which clearly indicates that the people of the region want peace, progress and development,” Nadda said.

A total of Rs 50,000 crore has been spent on creating railway infrastructure in the region, while another Rs 18,000 crore has been earmarked for it, he said.

He claimed that the “fragile” economy of India improved after Modi became the prime minister, and now India is the fifth-largest economy in the world, superseding Great Britain, which ruled the country for centuries.

“In three years’ time, Modi is going to make India the third-largest economy of the world. In automobile manufacturing, India has taken the third spot by replacing Japan,” Nadda claimed.

The BJP chief said also that the central government has enhanced grant-in-aid to Arunachal by 38 percent. (PTI)