Election emergency

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Free and fair elections are the fundamental pillar of any vibrant democracy. Being the world’s most populous nation and the world’s largest democracy, conducting free and fair elections is a complex affair. With over 97 crore voters, 10.6 lakh polling stations and 55 lakh EVMs manned by over 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff spread over 29 states and 7 UTs, elections are conducted in stages spread over two months.

The budget of conducting a general election is about Rs 5,000 crores by the Election Commission of India.It is estimated that the total expenditure for parliamentary elections in 2024 would be about Rs 1.2 lakh crore, out of which 80 percent would be by candidates alone. In addition, there are simultaneous assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The total cost conducting these elections would be about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Add to this the conduct of simultaneous assembly polls in four states, including Arunachal. There are 8,86,848 electorates in Arunachal who will vote at 2,226 polling stations, and about 15,000 officials will be detailed to manage these polling stations. Another 15,000-20,000 security personnel will also be mobilised and detailed to ensure security.

Another policy implemented by the administration months before the election is the posting of administration branch officers away from their home districts. The perplexing issue is that only administration officers are posted out from home districts. Engineers, doctors, forest officers, and officers from other branches are not disturbed.

With officials detailed for training regularly and postings effected, official government work slows down, affecting common citizens adversely. Many important policy decisions are put on a back burner and files are stacked up for action later. With elections nearing, even leave for all government employees is curtailed till the conducting of elections. Security checks are increased, with all vehicles and citizens being checked, affecting the lives of common citizens. Even normal banking and money transactions are curtailed and local farmers are prohibited from carrying daos even while going to their fields.

Another aspect is the suspension of new policies and stoppage of major fund releases after elections are announced. With the election process continuing for almost two months, there is a policy paralysis for this long period wherein developmental work is slowed down. Education and most developmental works are put on a back burner.

With most official and developmental work stopped, leave for government officials curtailed, many officials transferred, security checks at many places, banking and money transactions curtailed, it is almost akin to declaration of another emergency. And in the end, what do we gain? Are there major changes in governance and livelihoods after spending almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore of the exchequer’s money? Many development projects could be funded with these huge amounts spent during elections.

However, being a major democracy, elections are needed. May the best candidates win the upcoming elections. Please vote for development, progress, peace, and stability towards Atmanirbhar Arunachal,and please DO NOT SELL YOUR VOTES. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)