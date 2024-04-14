DC expresses concern over deteriorating school infrastructure

DAPORIJO, 13 Apr: Upper Subansiri DC Talo Potom inspected the Govt Rijo Secondary School here and expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the school buildings and classrooms.

Potom directed DDSE Pokpe Rime, who accompanied him, to take immediate steps to “either renovate or reconstruct the damaged school buildings and classrooms without delay.”

Emphasising the importance of providing an environment that is conducive to teaching and learning, the DC

stressed the urgency of addressing the infrastructural shortcomings in the school.

He said that the district administration would closely monitor the progress of the renovation or reconstruction efforts.

The DDSE affirmed his commitment to prioritising the matter of repairing the dilapidated school infrastructure. (DIPRO)