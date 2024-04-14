PASIGHAT, 13 Apr: The economics department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organised a departmental seminar on ‘Foreign exchange market and monetary policy’, in the presence of APU Registrar Narmi Darang, and members of various faculties on Friday.

“The main objective of the seminar was to encourage and enhance the students’ research ability and improve their knowledge and understanding of the assigned topic by engaging with key issues,” the seminar’s coordinator Obinam Libang informed.

Addressing the participants, Commerce Department Assistant Professor Dr Yab Rajiv Camder apprised them of the “over-the-counter global market platform, in which a currency is exchanged for another currency,” and of “how the Reserve Bank of India uses monetary tools to adjust the value of money and money supply to achieve objectives like price stability and sound economy, respectively,” the university informed in a release.

Mumne Tayeng and Karge Dini were adjusted the best presenters, it said.

APU Tribal Studies Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Ramya, Economics Department HoD (i/c) Dr Tagam Dabi, and Dr Lige Sora also attended the programme.