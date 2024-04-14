Youth dies in poll violence

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 13 Apr: A youth, identified as Tenzin Libasow, died in a violent clash that broke out at 14th Mile labour camp in Khagok village near Tenga in West Kameng district at around midnight of Saturday.

The clash broke out between supporters of independent candidate Tenzin Nyima Glow and the BJP’s sitting MLA candidate Kumsi Sidisow of 6-Thrizino-Buragaon constituency.

Rupa Police Station Officer-in-Charge, SI Deveso Chaitom informed that the deceased was a BJP supporter.

The BJP mandal chairman of 6-Thrizino-Buragaon, Lama Sidisow condemned the violence. “It was a preplanned agenda of opposition party, and the culprit, as well as the people behind this tragic incident, must be punished as per the law.”

Aka Shotuku Kunu (the parental body of the Aka society) general secretary Dibru Dususow and its president Gejay Jebisow condemned the incident in the strongest terms and demanded that the independent candidate’s candidature be declare void.

Meanwhile, the independent candidate, Tenzin Nyima Glow, expressed grief over the incident, and appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

“In this hour of grief, I am with the bereaved family, and I shall always be with them, whenever they need me,” he said, and added that “the people of the constituency should live together in peace and harmony, and this incident should not be given any political colour.”

“From day one, provoking messages were sent by the opposition camps and by their leaders. Whenever I went for meetings and campaigns, I was interrupted by them,” he said.

Taking cognisance of the situation, District Magistrate Akrti Sagar has imposed Section 144 and 144-S CrPC, banning assembly of four or more persons in and around Nag Mandir to Tenga market, including Chandit Top area. Carrying of lethal weapons, daos, daggers, spears, lathis, swords, and arms in the vicinity of the areas has also been banned.