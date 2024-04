ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The index testing campaign (ITC), 2024 was launched in Papum Pare and the ICR on Monday.

The campaign will be held from 15 April to 31 June in the first round, while the second round will be held from 1 July to 30 September this year.

The launch programme was organised by the Papum Pare and ICR District AIDS Control Society, with support from the NACO and the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society. (DIPRO)