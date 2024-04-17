SVEEP team conducts panel discussion

SEPPA, 16 Apr: The East Kameng district election office SVEEP team conducted a panel discussion on the theme ‘Yes to Vote, No to Note’ as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) awareness programme here on Monday.

East Kameng DEO Sachin Rana, GMC Seppa Assistant Professor Tai Tugung, Chief Judicial Magistrate Habung Tangu, Apex Bank branch manager Pem Chutrup Nganmu, GMC Assistant Professors Kumar Sonam and Landi P Tama, mixed martial arts champion Monda Sangno, and Pampoli-based GHSS TGT Punyo Konya participated in the discussion.

The panellists shared their views and opinions based on their experiences, and discussed at length how the money culture affects the development and overall growth of the society.