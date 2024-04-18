DC appeals to citizens to vote

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta has appealed to the citizens of the ICR to “participate in the largest festival of democracy on 19 April.”

Mehta, who is also the ARO of the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, appealed to all eligible voters to turn up in large numbers to exercise their adult franchise for the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides EPIC, documents that can be used as proof of identity at polling stations include Aadhaar card, PAN card, unique disability ID card, service identity card, passbook issued by bank/post office with photo, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the labour ministry, driving licence, passport, smart card issued by the RGI under the NPR, pension document, official

identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and MNREGA job card, she said.

The DC has further appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the officials engaged in election duty,and to refrain from accepting bribery in exchange of vote, and “impersonation or obstruction of any kind to the polling team in performing election duties.”

Stating that no mobile phones will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of the polling stations on the poll day, she advised the people to not bring with them their mobile phones when they come for voting.

The ICR administration has declared 17, 18 and 19 April, and 2 and 4 June as dry days. (DIPRO)