Polling teams dispatched to remote polling stations

YINGKIONG, 17 Apr: The Upper Siang district election office on Wednesday dispatched its first batch of polling parties and sector officers for three polling stations – Peki Modi, Mossing, and Palling (P-2) – due to the remoteness of the polling booths and inclement weather.

As per ECI guidelines, EVM management nodal officer Beru Dulom, along with staffers, handed over EVMs, VVPATs and polling materials to the polling officials at the dispersal centre from the strongroom after proper checking was done by engineers in the presence of the ERO (election), election agents of the contesting candidates of various political parties, and security personnel.

Altogether 69 polling stations – 42 in Tuting-Yingkiong and 27 in Geku-Mariyang assembly constituencies – have been set up for smooth conduct of polls.

The district has a total of 25,381 eligible voters,comprising 12,755 males and 12,626 females.

It has been reported that, despite incessant rain, the polling team reached Peki Modi safely after hours of arduous foot march.

The polling officials of several districts engaged in the simultaneous elections scheduled to be held on 19 April started proceeding to their respective polling stations on Wednesday.

The polling teams for the polling stations in Habia in Sangdupota circle under Doimukh assembly constituency and Kullung in Mengio circle under Sagalee assembly constituency were sent off by Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen, in the presence of Sagalee RO Higio Yame, from the Golden Jubilee outdoor stadium in Yupia.

The rest of the officials will leave for their respective polling stations on Thursday.

A total of 1,03,989 voters, comprising 51,623 malesand 52,366 females, will cast their votes at 150 polling stations across Papum Pare.

In Lower Siang, the polling teams for Hipo and Dibe polling stations falling under Nari-Koyu and Likabali assembly constituency, respectively, were flagged off from the DEO office in Likabali for their respective polling stations by general observer Dilip Routrai, DEO Rujjum Rakshap, and the ROs and administrative officers.

These two polling stations are the remotest stations in Lower Siang district with Hipo polling station located 145 kms from the DEO office in Likabali, out of which a 136-km stretch of the road is motorable. The polling stations have only 47 voters.

On other hand, the Dibe polling station, with just 39 electors on the roll, is located at a distance of 109 kms from Likabali, with the last road head at 94 Km. (DIPRO)