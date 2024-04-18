Flag march held, Section 144 CrPC clamped in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 17 Apr: Defence personnel, including the state police, the CRPF and the BSF,under the supervision of East Siang SP Dr SK Singhal, conducted a flag march from the Pasighat police station to IGJ higher secondary school ground here on Wednesday evening, ahead of the simultaneous elections slated to be held on 19 April.

Led by DEO Tayi Taggu and the SP, the flag march also saw the participation of ASP Pankaj Lamba, the DSP, the police station officer-in-charge, and senior police officials.

Addressing the security forces on the occasion, the DEO said, “All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a safe environment for voting. However, any individual found indulging in creating law and order problems, or disrupting peace will be dealt with an iron-hand.”

“The flag march was conducted to instil confidence in the electoral process and ensure that the voters can exercise their adult franchise without fear or intimidation,” added Taggu.

Meanwhile, Taggu who is also the district magistrate,has clamped Section 144 CrPC within the jurisdiction of East Siang district, prohibiting assembly of more than five persons in a group from 7 pm to 6 am from 17 to 21 April.

The order bans carrying of knives, daos, and any other lethal weapon within the territorial jurisdiction of the district till the completion of the election process. (DIPRO)