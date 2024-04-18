Poll officials urged to work in coordination

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: General observer (GO) for Papum Pare district, Amit Dhaka, urged all the sector magistrates, sector police officers, and presiding officers to work in coordination for successful conduct of the elections.

The GO highlighted the roles of the presiding officers till the completion of the voting process.

ICR DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta spoke on the movement plan of the polling team and held a detailed discussion with the polling team to clear doubts.

Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh highlighted the role of all the officials associated with the elections and emphasised on their coordination.

The participants discussed the movement plan of the polling teams and reviewed the arrangement for the conduct of the election in the 13-Itanagar assembly segment.

It was attended also by Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, ASP Angad Mehta, and SDO-cum-ARO Datum Gadi. (DIPRO)