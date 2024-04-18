Miao witnesses low-profile campaigning

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Apr: With only 36 hours left for voting, the ongoing electoral battle between four-time MLA and ruling BJP candidate Kamlung Mossang and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Chatu Longri in 50-Miao assembly constituency has reached its zenith. Both sides are confident that the electorate will exercise franchise in their favour.

Altogether 22,400 electorates of 50-Miao assembly constituency, spread over the four administrative circles of Kharsang, Namphai, Miao and Vijaynagar,will decide the fate of Mossang and Longri in a straight fight.

Mossang had jumped into the fray for the first time as an independent candidate in the mid-’90s. After getting defeated consecutively in 1994 and 1999, he tasted success for the first time in 2004. Since then, there has been no looking back.

Longri jumped into the fray on an INC ticket for the first time in 2019, and was defeated by 3,800 votes. He is trying his fate again this election with the hope that the anti-incumbency factor surrounding his opponent would fetch him the needed votes to emerge victorious.

Throughout the campaign period, the INC supporters alleged that Mossang has not lived up to the expectations of the electorate. Responding to theallegation, the BJP supporters attributed the prevailing peace and prosperity and successful implementation of various state and centralgovernment schemes in Miao subdivision to Mossang’s undisputed leadership.

Unlike other constituencies, Miao witnessed low-profile campaigning. Both the parties preferred to woo the voters through door-to-door campaigns. The Election Commission of India’s model code of conduct has been implemented in letter and spirit here as no mics were used, and no banners or postering in public buildings can be seen. So far, not a single case of law and order problem has been recorded across the assembly constituency.

As far as the MP election is concerned, there is every possibility of the electorate cross-voting this time. It is quite difficult to predict which MP candidate can fetch maximum votes from 50-Miao assembly constituency. The MP candidates have left the responsibility of campaigning for them on the shoulders of the MLA candidates.