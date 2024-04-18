Rijiju engineered ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign, claims Sheetal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: A video of the Gana Shuraksa Party’s (GSP) MP candidate for the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, Toko Sheetal, has surfaced on social media, wherein she claims that union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju was behind the Arunachal Against Corruption’s (AAC) ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign.

The explosive allegation against the union minister and BJP MP has emerged days ahead of the simultaneous elections scheduled to be held on 19 April.

“Through this live video, some people keep on asking me why the AAC is not supporting me. Today I want to disclose that the AAC was a sponsored one. It was not against corruption. It was created by Kiren Rijiju sahab, and executed by Gojen Gadi,” Sheetal claimed.

“You people formed the AAC with the sole objective of tarnishing Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s image. I was unknowingly raising corruption issue with you all. When I wasn’t allowed to be used, you guys picked Nari Shakti to declare a bandh call. I was against the bandh call,” Sheetal further claimed.

The AAC had launched its ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from Itanagar in August 2022 to campaign against Khandu, demanding a CBI inquiry against him.

It had demanded inquiry against Khandu in several alleged scams in government schemes and departments, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. The scheme, initiated by the union government, is designed to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to rural India.