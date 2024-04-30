Preliminary hearing on land acquisition for Frontier Highway held

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 29 Apr: A preliminary hearing on acquisition of land for construction of the 161-km Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar Frontier Highway was conducted by Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah with the respective landowners, local representatives, GBs, land acquiring agencies and ‘members of survey assessment of affected assets’ here on Sunday.

Responding to public apprehensions raised during the hearing, the DC assured to “compensate the loss of affected fixed assets as well as standing crops in accordance with the laid down guidelines, wherein the rates for land and different types of standing cash crops are fixed.”

Sah announced that survey will be completed within the stipulated period of one month.

Announcing that Section 40 of the Urgency Clause has been invoked for on-time completion of the project, the DC sought cooperation of the public in ensuring successful completion of the survey and installation of mileposts.

The road transport & highways ministry has allocated Rs 1,014.59 crores for the construction of the Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar highway under Miao subdivision.

The Frontier Highway has been officially notified as NH 913, and it will connect villages situated along the international border.

This highway will be developed in the EPC mode, which promises to enhance connectivity in the border areas and foster socioeconomic development.

This transformative and vital project is aimed at providing a swift communication network for the security forces, stimulating economic activities, fostering reverse migration towards vibrant border areas, connecting significant river basins, catalysing the development of numerous hydropower projects,and promoting tourism in the pristine, sparsely populated international borders.