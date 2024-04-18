What matters is unity in diversity

Editor,

Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for vehemently opposing the undemocratic coinage of ‘one nation, one people, one language, one leader’ emitting foul odour of vulgar dominance.

A united strong nation must be always desired; but that strength must be derived from the people by respecting all norms of diversities and letting all languages, cultures and religion bloom to their full glory. Also, the dictatorial mindset of ‘one leader’ is simply a misfit in any constitutionally democratic set-up.

And no language is superior or inferior to the other; rather all tongues in the land are intertwined with their respective civilisations.

Let Rabindranath Tagore’s clarion call of nobody getting dejected from the shore of the sea of Bharat’s great humanity call the last shot in this heterogeneous theatre.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata