BJP creating disharmony in nation, says Rahul Gandhi

KANNUR (KERALA), 18 Apr: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP saying it was creating disharmony in the nation and, in turn, harming millions of people in the country.

Addressing a massive election rally in Kannur, Gandhi said the BJP was attempting to change the diversity of the country, whereas the Congress accepts the differences.

He said the upcoming election will probably be the first one in the country’s modern history “which is about the Constitution of India and the democratic structure of our nation”.

“No political party has attempted what the BJP is trying in India today. The Constitution is the foundation of modern India. It is what gives our people equal rights and equal opportunities. And our Constitution is protected by various institutions in our country,” Gandhi said.

He said the bureaucracy, the judiciary, the election commission, the police, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and other agencies are supposed to be protectors of the Constitution and the rights of Indian citizens.

“By capturing these institutions, by using the ED and

CBI as political weapons, the BJP is trying to change the very nature of our country. The Congress Party and the UDF accept the diversity of India. We accept the multiple languages, traditions, different histories, and expressions of all our people. The BJP wants to impose one history, one nation, one language on the people of India,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to change the diversity of the country and “wasting” their time.

“First of all it (diversity) can never be changed. You are wasting your time. But most importantly, you are also wasting the energy of the Indian people. You are creating disharmony and this disharmony is harming millions of people,” Gandhi said.

He was campaigning for KPCC president K. Sudhakaran contesting from Kannur and Rajmohan Unnithan from Kasaragod constituencies.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4. (PTI)