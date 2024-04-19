All set in West Kameng for polls

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 18 Apr: Early this morning, officials, machines, materials and forces were dispatched to 157 polling stations, including 40 women-only polling stations and 14 youth polling stations across the West Kameng district for the simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections in 2024.

Out of the four constituencies, Bomdila will have polls for the parliamentary seat, where Dongru Siongju, the BJP’s sitting MLA, was elected unopposed in the assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Dirang, Kalaktang and Thrizino-Buragaon will have simultaneous voting on Friday.

Appealing to the people of West Kameng district to cast their votes, district election officer Akriti Sagar said, “Sufficient forces have been deployed to control any untoward situation, should it arise.”