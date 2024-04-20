17th Nyishi Day celebrated across state

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: The 17th Nyishi Day was celebrated across the state amid simultaneous elections on Friday.

Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president prof. Tana Showren hoisted the flag at the Society’s secretariat near here on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons, prof. Showren said, “Today is a historic day for the Nyishi community as we are celebrating the 17th Nyishi Day.”

He said the Nyishi Day was celebrated in low profile

this time as most of the members have gone to their respective village or district due to simultaneous elections in the state.

“The Nyishi is a progressive community of the state and the community is carrying out their day-to-day work with commitment and nationalist thinking,” the NES president said and added that Nyishi, being the largest tribe of state, have to play a pivotal role to lead the society and state in right direction for better development.

The NES will move the state government for declaration of the Nyishi Day as a gazette holiday “so that maximum numbers of people can take part in the celebration.”

The first Nyishi Day was celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Park, here on 19 April, 2008. Since then, 19th of April is being celebrated as Nyishi Day to commemorate the historic event of the change of alien nomenclature to Nyishi through an amendment to the Constitution of India.

According to reports, the Nyishi Day was also celebrated in various parts of the state including, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Kamle, Keyi Panyor, Pakke Kessang and Papum Pare districts.

As per information received from NES, all the district and block level units including the Assam unit celebrated the day.