Delhi and Capital police joint team arrests absconding rape accused

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: The Dwarka South police station team (Delhi) and capital police here in a joint operation on Friday, arrested one Roushan Kumar, accused in Dwarka South PS case no-124/24 u/s 376/506 IPC R/W Sec-6 POCSO Act, who had allegedly, raped and impregnated a minor at Delhi and had fled after committing the crime.

The said accused was absconding after committing the crime a few months back.

“Yesterday we received inputs about the accused person’s location at Itanagar from Delhi police and through our efforts located him

immediately, subsequently causing his arrest after the arrival of Delhi police team. A team of district detection team, women police station and Itanagar PS worked closely to locate and apprehend the said target,” informed a release from capital police.