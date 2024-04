Delhi and Capital police joint team arrests absconding rape accused

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: The Dwarka South police station team (Delhi) and capital police here in a joint operation on Friday, arrested one Roushan Kumar, accused in Dwarka South PS case no-124/24 u/s 376/506 IPC R/W Sec-6 POCSO Act, who had allegedly, raped and impregnated a minor at Delhi and had fled after committing the crime.

The said accused was absconding after committing the crime a few months back.

“Yesterday we received inputs about the accused person’s location at Itanagar from Delhi police and through our efforts located him

¬†immediately, subsequently causing his arrest after the arrival of Delhi police team. A team of district detection team, women police station and Itanagar PS worked closely to locate and apprehend the said target,” informed a release from capital police.