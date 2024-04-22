Will show exit door to BJP: INDIA bloc leaders at mega rally in Ranchi

Ranchi, 21 Apr: INDIA bloc leaders gathered in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday in a show of strength ahead of the remaining phases of Lok Sabha polls lashed out at BJP for “converting ED and CBI its extended department” and oppressing opposition leaders.

Leaders from a total of 28 political parties are taking part in the “Ulgulan Nyay Rally” at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming he possesses a washing powder that cleans corruption instantly.

“Modi-ji says no corrupt will be left. This is Modi’s guarantee. He means that all corrupts will be included in the BJP, which is his guarantee. Today, all corrupt leaders are with the BJP,” said the AAP leader.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said this Ulgulan Rally is to wipe out the BJP which destroyed the nation in the past 10 years.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and IT are the extended departments of the BJP and they are being used to oppress the governments in states ruled by opposition parties.

TMC leader Vivek Gupta said that every vote should be used to defeat BJP in this Lok Sabha polls in the country.

CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya claimed that BJP and RSS wanted to change the name of Jharkhand to ‘Vananchal’.

“They could not change the name but spoiled the work in Jharkhand,” he said. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said BJP was in fact “Bharatiya Jumla Party” and added that jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are popular leaders capable to wipe out the saffron party.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc will fetch 80 to 90 seats in the first phase of elections which concluded on April 19. (PTI)