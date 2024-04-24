Mizoram: Heavy damages caused by heavy rains hailstorm

AIZAWL, 23 Apr: Over 450 houses were damaged as heavy rains accompanied by a hailstorm lashed parts of Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday.

Aizawl, Kolasib, Champhai and Khawzawl districts were the hardest hit in the calamity that struck the state over the last two days, they said.

In Kolasib district, which borders Assam, at least 265 houses were damaged and over 13,900 people were affected by the rains and hailstorm, an official of the disaster management & rehabilitation department said.

Besides, an anganwadi centre and some government buildings were also damaged there, he said.

Kolasib town and Thingdawl village were the worst affected in the Kolasib district, he added.

At least 178 houses were damaged in Aizawl district, officials said.

A woman was also injured in Falkawn village. She was admitted to the Zoram Medical College and Hospital, they said.

Several houses were also damaged in North Khawbung, Kahrawt and Bungzung villages in Champhai district. Two churches and 10 houses were also damaged in Khawzawl district, officials said.

Earlier this month, more than 2,500 houses, 15 churches, 17 schools and 11 refugee camps were damaged, and a woman was killed in a similar calamity. (PTI)