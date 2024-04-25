Sangam Kayang qualifies for final stage of national level football referee exam

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Sangam Kayang of Arunachal Pradesh has qualified for the final stage of the national level football referee examination. Kayang will have to appear in the practical examination, to be followed by viva-voce at the final stage of the examination to be held later this year. He will officially be declared as qualified national level football referee if he passes the remaining examinations.

A total of seven state level referees from Arunachal had attended the zonal level test held early this year in Guwahati, Assam. Of them, six had qualified for the national level fitness and written examination, which was held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from 14 to 17 April. Kayang was the lone candidate out of the six from Arunachal to qualify for the final stage of the examination.