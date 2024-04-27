Re-polling at 8 stns completed

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Fresh polling at all eight polling stations in East Kameng district (40-Sario, Bameng AC), Kurung Kumey (13-Longte-Loth, Nyapin AC), Upper Subansiri (22-Dingser, 33-Bogia Siyum, 34-Jimbari, and 45-Lengi, Nacho AC), and Siang (19-Bogne and 22-Molom, Rumgong AC) were completed on 24 April as per the schedule of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shania Kayem Mize informed in a release on Friday.

The ECI had on 21 April declared the polls held on 19 April at the aforesaid polling stations void under Section 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and fixed 24 April as the date of the re-polling.

“All the polled EVMs and election materials were brought to the receiving centres in convoys. Scrutiny of Form 17A and other related documents was completed in the presence of the returning officer, the general observer, the candidates, and their election agents.

“After scrutiny, the strongroom of all the four assembly constituencies (AC) were sealed in the presence of the aforesaid representatives,” the release said.

“The chief electoral officer congratulated all the polling teams and security personnel for conducting free, fair and peaceful fresh polls at the eight polling stations.

“The voter turnout percentage of the abovementioned eight polling stations is 79.80, and the total voter turnout in the state stands at: PC – 77.7 percent, and AC- 82.95 percent,” it added.