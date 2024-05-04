Election: A battle of ballots

Editor,
The word ‘election’ comes from the Latin word ‘eligere’, which means ‘to choose’, ‘to select’, or ‘to pick’. ‘To elect’ or ‘to vote’ means ‘to select’ or ‘to make a choice’.
The word ‘voting’ is derived from the Latin word ‘votum’, meaning ‘to wish for’. Voting refers to the process of choosing or electing a candidate to run the government’s affairs, usually through a ballot.
In democratic India, general elections take place every five years. All those who are 18 years of age and above have a right to vote. A number of candidates seek election. They move from door to door. They hold public meetings and explain the programmes of their parties. If they get a majority of votes, they win; but if they do not, they lose.
An election, therefore, is like a battle. But this battle is fought in a peaceful way. It is a battle of ballots, not a battle of bullets.
Jubel D’Cruz,
Mumbai

