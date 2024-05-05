HU organises 6th convocation ceremony

JOLLANG, 4 May: As many as 1,036 students and 34 gold medallists of the 2023 session were conferred with degrees during the 6th convocation ceremony of Himalayan University (HU) held here on Saturday with great élan and grandeur.

HU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof K Venugopal Rao, who declared the convocation open, congratulated the graduating students, and emphasised “the significance of teachers, educators, and the people responsible for education in scaling up and skilling up the students of our country.”

He also released the souvenir magazine on the occasion.

The convocation address was delivered by Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University VC Prof Tomo Riba, who said that “being equipped with knowledge is imperative to have the ability to think fast.” He emphasised on “consistent grasp of knowledge,” and reminded the audience that “change is the only constant, and everything we know can completely turn for the better or worse.”

Sikkim-based SP University VC Prof HD Yadavadvised the graduating students to “apply the knowledge you have acquired effectively in the society, and participate in nation-building,” while Ramakrishna Mission Hospital secretary Vedasarananda Maharaj in his address spoke about “the ethical spirituality of acquiring and applying education,” and told the graduating students that “hard work and service to the society should be your motto.”

Special alumni of HU, arm-wrestler Ibi Lollen, was felicitated by the HU VC for her achievements in the Asian Arm-Wrestling Championship (Dubai, 2023), the National Arm-Wrestling Championship (Srinagar, 2023), the International Combat Games (Delhi, 2019), and the International Health Sports & Fitness (Sheru Classic) Festival (Delhi, 2018).

State Higher & Technical Education NSS SLO DrAK Mishra also attended the ceremony as one of the esteemed guests.