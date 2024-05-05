May Day and Mayday

Flights Of Fantasy

[M Panging Pao]

Named after the Greek goddess of fertility Maia, the month of May marks the end of spring season. The 1st of May is marked as the International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, in many countries.

The similar sounding but differently spelled ‘Mayday’ calls are internationally recognised as distress calls. Aircraft, ships and other vehicles use Mayday calls to announce imminent danger to the aircraft, ship, or vehicle and passengers. The standard call made over internationally recognised radio frequencies is ‘Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!’ Any station/person listening to Mayday calls is supposed to rush to the assistance of the distressed station and report the matter to rescue agencies by the fastest means.

This May is marked by the ongoing parliamentary elections. Out of seven phases of elections, two phases are over, with elections held in 191 constituencies on 19 April and 26 April. The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were held during the first phase (19 April). The final,seventh phase is planned on 1 June.

As per records, this would be the longest duration for conducting parliamentary elections, extending to two months. With the model code of conduct in place, all policymaking and development works are suspended or stopped. Even banking transactions, business process and major family/community functions are affected.

With elections over in Arunachal, many reports are emerging from all corners of the state that very large amounts of money, amounting to tens and hundreds of crores of rupees, were spent by each candidate. Many common villagers and youths have amassed easy election money and are acquiring appliances like smartphones, laptops, motorcycles, SUVs, etc.

With 10 candidates declared elected unopposed in the recent Arunachal assembly elections, there is an ongoing discussion among intellectuals that ‘getting elected unopposed’ is against democratic principles. However, considering the humongous amounts of money spent during canvassing for elections, violent clashes among rival groups, widespread use of liquor/tobacco/gutkha among the youths, etc, many are now coming around to the opinion that maybe ‘getting elected unopposed’ is a safer option.

With a few hundred crores of rupees required to stand in elections, the question is whether there would be sufficient number candidates who would be having and risking that kind of money during the 2029elections.

The only solution to this complex problem of huge money power required in elections could be to increase the number of voters in the assembly constituencies of Arunachal. A viable option would be to reduce the number of MLAs to about 20 and increase the number of MPs to 4-6.

Many experts have realised that this ‘festival of democracy’ has transformed into a ‘festival of money’. Intellectuals have realised the urgent need to address and resolve this complex menace of ‘money power during elections’ in Arunachal. ‘Money power during elections’ truly deserves a distress call of ‘Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!’ Do you agree? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)