Vadra attacks Modi govt over Covid vaccine

DAVANGERE, 4 May: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government on the issue of Covid vaccine and claimed that many healthy youngsters who had taken the jab are getting heart attacks.

Drawing a link between the vaccine and the electoral bonds issue, Vadra, speaking at an election rally here in Karnataka, alleged that they were manufactured by a company which gave the BJP a donation of Rs 52 crores.

“Well-built and healthy youngsters are getting heart attacks. They are not ill; it happened because of the vaccine. All these vaccines were made by one company, which gave Modi ji Rs 52 crore donation,” she said, claiming that recently there was a report regarding this.

Charging the central government with corruption, Vadra said: “The truth is that whether it is through vaccines, or getting donations by raiding some one or booking a case against someone and later withdrawing it, there are several such examples. The truth is that this government is corrupt.”

“They brought out a scheme called the electoral bond scheme, through which they took donations from everyone. They took donations from those who built the bridge in Gujarat which collapsed, killing several people. They took donations from those who made the Covid vaccine,” Vadra said.

Targetting Prime Minister Modi, she asked the crowd: “Did you all get vaccinated? You remember whose photo was on the certificate of the vaccine? Was there a photo of Modi ji’s photo or not?”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present at the rally. (PTI)