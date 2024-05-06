Moral fall of the Indian society

Editor,

Contesting from Wayanad as well as Rae Bareli is ‘cowardice’ of the ‘Shehzada’ indeed, but contesting from Vadodara as well as Varanasi was definitely an act of supreme bravery by a certain ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’.

Relentless stalking of the much-maligned ‘Pappu’ every step he takes and consistent character assassination of him provide direct testimony to actually who is/are in relentless fear of Rahul Gandhi.

If Sonia Gandhi’s adoption of the Rajya Sabha route proves her ‘escapist’ mindset, I hope this very same formula is applicable for the S Jaishankars and Ashwini Vaishnaws also.

Lot of thanks for shedding a deluge of tears for the ‘atrocities’ upon Dalit ‘sisters’ in Sandeshkhali, but please, please lets at least a single teardrop make an appearance for the spine-chilling gangrape, murder and forced cremation of the Dalit girl in Hathras, the murder of the little nomad girl in Kathua after gangrape and torture for days within a temple, mass gangrape and murder of Muslim women in the 2002 Gujarat riots, and gangrape and/or murder of Kuki women in Manipur after parading them naked.

Last but not least, the person who is supposed to represent all Indians, irrespective of demographic credentials, just because of the high constitutional post he holds, is being seen to be crude and shameless enough in asserting in broad daylight that the Hindus have become ‘second-class citizens’ in Bengal, thereby clearly signifying which community forms the ‘first class’. What a blatant, naked display of unadulterated communalism and mockery-and-murder of all norms of minimum decency, sanity, secularism and humanity in this supposedly democratic country governed by the Constitution, with the common people lapping it up with warm applause and claps, and the Election Commission looking the other way!

What better can be expected from such a person and society where the very own citizens of India or zealously-worshipped Bharat Mata are boldly referred as ‘infiltrators’ who must be driven away from the country (just because of their Islamic origin); yet, neither punishment for the foul speaker nor minimum protest against such poisonous attack get witnessed despite passage of days and weeks.

Indeed, what a moral fall of the Indian society in all possible aspects!

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar, Kolkata