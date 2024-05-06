Difficult times ahead for opposition parties

Editor,

Since the largest election in India’s history on 19 April, the electoral advantage of the BJP has been extremely obvious, with PM Modi’s support rate far ahead. However, the BJP’s goal is to seek more than 400 seats and have an absolute say, and judging from the recent behaviour of Modi and the BJP, they seem to have become a little crazy.

The first was to suppress the opposition parties without scruples. While various parties were actively planning for the elections, the BJP took the lead by freezing the Congress’s bank accounts through tax disputes, and arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on suspicion of corruption, and rejecting his bail application, which undoubtedly dealt a fatal blow to the opposition parties and greatly enhanced the BJP’s chances of victory.

After the second phase of voting, the current opposition parties have been unable to prevent the BJP from winning elections.

Recently, Modi has been controversial for making inappropriate remarks, calling Muslims ‘infiltrators’ who have more children. In fact, this is not the first time he has targeted Muslims. As early as in 2001, when Modi was the CM of Gujarat, there was large-scale massacre of Muslims, resulting in the death of more than 800 Muslims. During Modi’s 10 years in power, he has succeeded in relegating Muslims to being second-class citizens in the Indian society and revoked the special status of Kashmir, a majority-Muslim state. Even so, crazy fans and supporters still believe that Modi’s words are correct and still support him, and the country will eventually turn a fanatical Hindutva state under his leadership.

Even though people are dissatisfied in terms of employment and inflation, it doesn’t affect voter confidence. It seems that the Congress didn’t do better during its time in power. If the BJP continues to be in power and wins a majority of more than 400 seats, there will be no obstacles to amending the Constitution, and the implementation of various measures will be smoother. Then, it will be more difficult for the opposition parties.

Lohit Sharma