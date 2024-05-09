Two drug peddlers arrested

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 8 May: Daporijo Police arrested two persons and seized suspected heroin weighing approximately 111.47 gms from Bn colony here in Upper Subansiri district on 7 May.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dubey Bo (35) of Changlang district and Pongnya Ngongwa of Tirap district.

Acting on a tip off, a team of police and CRPF led by DSP Gamli Loyi conducted a search operation in the residence of Bo at Bn colony in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses. During the search, the police recovered and seized 10 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing around 111.47 gms, one tobacco container containing suspected heroin weighing 2.05 gms, one aluminum foil, two empty tobacco containers and 17 empty vials.

A case has been registered at Daporijo police station against the duo under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway.