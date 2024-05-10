Guv urges TRIHMS to reach out to dists

ITANAGAR, 9 May: Governor KT Parnaik, who has been advocating setting up village volunteers, particularly womenfolk who can be trained in healthcare, hygiene and sanitation, suggested that TRIHMS take up this challenge in the districts through its doctors and nursing officers.

“Such initiatives will mitigate minor health issues in rural areas and help villagers to maintain cleanliness by reinforcing the Swachh Bharat campaign,” he said during a visit to Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun on Wednesday.

Parnaik visited various departments of the institute, such as the intensive coronary care unit, the intensive care units, the indoor patient wards, and the emergency wards.

He also interacted with indoor patients, OPD patients, and their guardians, in order to obtain firsthand information about the effectiveness of the facilities provided to the patients.

Expressing happiness over the presence of a large number of local doctors in various posts in TRIHMS, he emphasised that “TRIHMS must endeavour to train more nursing officers and increase the quota for doctors,” adding that “having medical officers of the state will mitigate the shortage or absence of healthcare in rural areas.”

The governor asked TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini to provide him with “periodic reports of the ailments and lifestyle causes, so that causes can be addressed to improve the health index of the state.”

Stating that “automation of health data will assist the state government to effectively frame policies and programmes and focus on key areas,” he added that the data should be shared with the health department.

Parnaik expressed support to the proposal of getting additional advanced medical equipments to assist in treatment of neurological disorders and stroke.

Dr Jini and TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr D Raina guided the governor around the TRIHMS complex, and briefed him on the accomplishments and challenges of the first medical institute of the state. (Raj Bhavan)