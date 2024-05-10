Illegal mining must be checked

Illegal mining is threatening the environment of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Many of the rivers of the ICR and nearby areas are facing serious threats from the mining mafias. The rampant illegal mining has the potential to cause the death of many rivers. The situation is worsening with each passing year. Some of the prominent rivers like the Senki, and the Pachin, along with the Pare and the Poma are facing threats from rampant mining of sand and stones.

In this context, the decision of the ICR administration to conduct a meeting with all the stakeholders to check illegal mining activities and reduce risks in mining affected areas within the ICR is a good move. Hopefully, there will be a positive outcome from this meeting. This kind of meeting has been conducted before also but usually, there is no follow-up action. The ICR administration should strictly check the illegal mining activities and save the rivers from dying. Further, meeting with stakeholders should be conducted periodically, so that there is follow-up action. Illegal mining not only threatens the existence of rivers but can also cause massive damage to the environment.