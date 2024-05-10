RGU’s agricultural sciences faculty celebrates foundation day

RONO HILLS, 9 May: The agricultural sciences faculty of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a three-day celebration programme from Tuesday to mark its foundation day.

During the inaugural function, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, CIMMYT Asia regional representative Dr Arun Kumar Joshi, (Telangana)-based ICRISAT’s Genebank head Prof Kuldeep Singh, RGU’s Controller of Examination Dr Bijay Raji, and its Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang highlighted the vision and mission that have guided the growth and development of the faculty over the past years.

Day two of the celebration was marked by vibrant interactions among students, faculty members and resource persons, as well as stimulating brainstorming sessions on pertinent topics shaping the future of agriculture.

“Through stimulating discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive exchanges, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural practices and addressing the challenges facing the agricultural sector,” the university informed in a release.

The celebration also featured discussions on priority areas for strategic intervention and development, with emphasis on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability, on the final day.