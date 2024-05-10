No victim registered complaint against Revanna: NCW

NEW DELHI, 9 May: No victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, and one woman complainant who reached out to the women’s body alleged that she was forced to register a fake complaint against the JD(S) leader, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday.

The timely submission of the action taken report (ATR) by the authorities concerned reveal several significant findings, the NCW added.

It said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly. Notably, there is a commendable presence of female officers entrusted with conducting investigations and ensuring sensitivity and empathy in handling such cases, it added.

According to the NCW, the ATR indicated the registration of two cases based on the complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative. However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint with the commission in this case, it said.

“One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case,” the NCW claimed.

“She stated that she is being called by random phone numbers threatening her to complaint. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint, under the threat of potential harassment and false implications. The victim has sought protection for her family’s welfare, underscoring the seriousness of the situation,” it said.

In a separate development, the NCW said, it has been noted that the 700 women who submitted online complaints are affiliated with a social activist group and have no direct involvement or association with the primary complainant in the case.

“NCW would like to state that 700 women have not given any complaints to NCW regarding Prajwal Revanna case. Some media channels are falsely reporting this,” the commission said in a post.

The police booked Prajwal Revanna and his father JD(S) MLA and former minister HD Revanna for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint from a woman who worked in their household.

Prajwal (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat which went to polls on 26 April.(PTI)