DAPORIJO, 9 May: A two-day workshop on ‘Preservation of priesthood culture’, organised by the indigenous affairs department in collaboration with the Upper Subansiri district administration, concluded here on Thursday.

During the workshop, the participants engaged in insightful discussions on the significance of preserving the age-old practices of priesthood.

Priests from various places across the district shared valuable insights into the origins of their practices, elucidating the intricate rituals and chants that form the cornerstone of their tradition.

A demonstration involving the examination of chicken liver was presented to impart knowledge to the younger generation, illustrating the practical aspects of traditional rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom emphasised the crucial role of priests in safeguarding and upholding the priesthood culture, “while ensuring that their ritualistic methods contribute positively to the society, without causing harm to anyone.”

One of the resource persons, Dr Jei Mara, highlighted the paramount role of priests in resolving communal conflicts, citing instances “where their intervention through ritualistic methods has proven instrumental in mitigating disputes, including land conflicts.”

Another resource person was Dr Molar Bui. (DIPRO)