Golden jubilee Dree badminton tournament begins

PAPU NALLAH, 10 May: The badminton tournament being organised as part of the golden jubilee capital complex Dree celebration began with a spectacular opening ceremony here on Friday.

The tournament will be held in four categories – boys’ and girls’ singles (U-14), men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (open), veteran men’s (35+) singles and doubles, and super veteran men’s (50+) singles and doubles.

Over 100 players are participating in the tournament.

The tournament was declared open by Millo Tago.

T-shirts marking the golden jubilee capital complex Dree celebration were also unveiled on the day.

The tournament is being organised by the games and sports department of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee, 2024.