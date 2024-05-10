Majority of illegally appointed WC employees belong to Keyi Panyor district, says union

YACHULI, 9 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHE &WSDWU) has alleged that out of the 17 regularised work-charged (WC) employees illegally appointed in the PHE&WS department, the majority belong to Keyi Panyor district.

Members of the AAPPHE&WSDWU visited the PHE&WS office here on Thursday and interacted with the labourers.

Addressing the gathering, AAPPHE & WSDWU president Tadar Dawa said that the old PHE&WS workers of Keyi Panyor have been deprived due to the illegal appointments.

“Many of them have been working for more than 20 years as casual labourers. But recently some have been appointed on WC against Longding and Changlang districts quota and transferred to Keyi Panyor.

“These illegally appointed people will now be senior to those labourers who have given the department more than 20 years of service as casual workers,” said Dawa.

He claimed that these appointments were done with political motivation, and that “anganwadi workers and panchayat leader were also appointed.”

He reiterated that all the PHE&WS department workers across the state will stop water supply from 13 May if their demands are not met.

“We want cancellation of the illegally appointed people, and also their arrest. The SIC should immediately lodge a case and start the investigation,” he said.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union’s Keyi Panyor district unit president Takam Tanik, who also addressed the gathering, said that “if the appointment orders of the illegally appointed workers are not cancelled, the workers of Keyi Panyor will stage a dharna and stop the water supply.

“I appeal to all the student unions and youths of Keyi Panyor to extend support to us in our fight against corruption and illegal appointments. The name of our newly created district should not be allowed to be spoiled,” he said.

The AAPPHE & WSDWU on Thursday also announced to stage a statewide dharna from 13 May onwards if the state government fails to fulfil their demands with regard to the appointment of 17 regularised WC employees in the PHE&WS department.

The illegal appointments were made in the PHE&WS department of Changlang and Longding districts. The union had recently demanded an SIC investigation and cancellation of the appointment orders issued to the illegally appointed persons.