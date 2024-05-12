NLA speaker new CPA IR, Zone-III chairman

GUWAHATI, 11 May: Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has been elected as the new chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region (IR), Zone-III, and president of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training & Research (NERIPSTR).

Longkumer’s name was proposed by Sikkim Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti and supported by Tripura Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen at the joint meeting of the Executive Committee of the CPA India Region, Zone-III and the Executive Council of the NERIPSTR, held at the Assam legislative assembly here on Friday.

The handing and taking over of the charge were concluded through a brief statement from the new chairman and president, who expressed gratitude for the support and the opportunity to serve the association.

Longkumer also reflected on the milestones achieved under the leadership of the outgoing chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Pasang D Sona.

Earlier, chairing the meeting, Sona expressed deep gratitude to all the speakers, deputy speakers, officers, and officials of the Northeastern states for their cooperation during his five-year tenure.

“It’s been an honour serving as chairman of CPA India Region, Zone-III and president, NERIPSTR for the past five years. Together, we’ve achieved so much, and I look forward to seeing continued progress ahead,” said Sona.

He exuded hope that the CPA IR, Zone-III will grow bigger and better under the new chairman.