More than 30 students from various schools and districts participated in a 6-day crash course on the CUET (UG), organised by the state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Vivekananda Central School in Itanagar from 7-12 May. Resource persons included RGU History Prof Ashan Riddi, and DNGC Political Science Prof Dr Kago Gambo.