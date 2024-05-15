Heatwaves on the rise

Editor,

I am writing this letter to express my deep concern over the extreme heatwaves that have been plaguing the city of Mumbai and elsewhere in the country for the last two months.

The scorching temperatures have had a devastating impact on the residents, posing serious health issues and affecting the overall wellbeing of the communities.

The frequency and intensity of these heatwaves have been alarming, making it very difficult for the people to cope with the extreme conditions.

The lack of proper infrastructure and limited access to reliable electricity exacerbates the situation, leaving many vulnerable individuals without access to cooling systems or adequate shelter.

The consequences of these heatwaves are far-reaching. Heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and dehydration, have become all too common. The elderly, children, and those with preexisting health conditions are particularly susceptible to the dangers posed by the extreme heat. It is crucial that immediate measures be taken to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.

In order to address the pressing issue of extreme heatwaves in the country, urgent action from the governments of various states and relevant authorities is essential.

Prioritising proactive measures is crucial, including improving urban planning to incorporate more green spaces and increasing shaded areas city-wise.

Moreover, investing in public awareness campaigns to educate residents on heatwaves safety measures and establishing accessible cooling centres during extreme heat events are vital steps to alleviate the impact on the communities.

Furthermore, addressing the underlying factors contributing to climate change and global warming is paramount. Encouraging sustainable practices, such as promoting renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions, can help mitigate the long-term effects of extreme heatwaves.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai