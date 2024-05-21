DC inspects centrally-sponsored projects

AALO, 20 May: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Mamu, along with District Planning Officer Marjum Karga inspected some of the major ongoing centrally-sponsored projects in West Siang district.

Besides the multipurpose community hall here under the Aalo PWD division, the recently started construction of the multistoried parking lot, and the walkway along the riverfront under the urban development (UD) & housing department, the DC inspected the ongoing viaduct construction work near Takpu Bagra on the Potin-Pangin stretch of NH 13 under the Basar highway division.

Expressing satisfaction over the way the projects are being executed, she advised the site engineers of the company and the field officers of the highway department to ensure quality of work and complete the project on time.

When the three remaining viaducts are completed, travel time will be reduced substantially.

This was the DC’s second visit to the projects after taking charge in November last year.

Stressing on the importance of these four projects to bring relief to the people, she said that “these projects will be inspected bimonthly.”

Present at the site were PWD Highway AE Gemar Padu, Aalo PWD EE K Siram, and the UD AE. (DIPRO)