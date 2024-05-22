Fathers felicitated for unwavering support to daughters’ edn

EMCHI, 21 May: Tahin Tassar, a father of five daughters, and Tana Taium, a father of four daughters were felicitated by the Papum Pare women & child development (WCD) department at the government middle school here on Tuesday, as part of the department’s awareness activities under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.

The duo was felicitated for their undivided and unwavering support in providing the best education to their daughters.

Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, who himself is a father of four daughters, lauded the department’s initiative to recognise such fathers.

“In a patriarchal society like ours, such fathers set exemplary example for equality and women empowerment,” he said, and urged all parents to “encourage the daughters to choose their fields of interest and excel.”

“Coercing them against their will would lead to mediocre results,” he added.

Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja informed about the various facilities and special assistance provided to girl children, right from birth, and said, “The government is doing its part; parents need to create a good environment at their homes for the child to grow physically, mentally and emotionally.”

He also highlighted the POCSO Act, and requested the women to create awareness and guide their girl children.

ICDS DD Jaya Taba highlighted the schemes under the WCD department, and underlined the initiatives of the government in support of girl children.

“Inter-sectoral schemes like Sukanya SamriddhiYojana, Balika Samriddhi Yojana, CBSE Udaan and the national scheme of incentives to girls for secondary education also endeavour to promote girl child education and overall wellbeing,” she said.

She informed the participants about the women helpline (181) and the Childline number (1098)which are operational 24/7.

Naharlagun Postal Assistant Pooja Kumari spoke about the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, and informed that “any girl child below 10 years can open a Sukanya Samridhi account with a minimum yearly deposit of Rs 250 and maximum Rs 1.5 lakh for a period of 15 years, with a six-year lock-in period and maturity at 21 years.”

As part of the awareness event, a volleyball match between adolescent girls and mothers was held, wherein the mothers emerged victorious.

Sanitary pads were also distributed to all the participants as part of the awareness activities,emphasising on menstrual hygiene.

Earlier, the DC led the officers in planting fruit-bearing plants in the school campus.

Among others, Doimukh CDPO Maya Murtem, PRI members, GBs, and anganwadi workers attended the programme. (DIPRO)