Aakash repeater courses for NEET/JEE 2025

ITANAGAR, 23 May: If you are preparing for the NEET again, here’s why you should choose Aakash’s repeater/XII passed courses.

Aakash’s repeater/XII passed courses help you start fresh and prepare the right way. Each study resource at Aakash is designed to provide comprehensive coverage of all the topics, ensuring that students have a thorough understanding of the concepts tested in the NEET and/or the JEE.

Aakash instant admission-cum-scholarship tTest (iACST) promises an instant chance to win up to 90percent total scholarship to pursue the career goals with Aakash’s repeater/XII passed courses.