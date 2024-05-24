Awareness prog on indigenous cattle germplasm

DIRANG, 23 May: Several farmers participated in an awareness programme on ‘Conservation and propagation of indigenous cattle germplasm’, organised by the ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based centre, for the Brokpa community near Mandala Top here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The ICAR centre’s senior scientist (veterinary extension education) Dr Doni Jini highlighted the importance of conservation of local indigenous cattle germplasm, “in particular Galang of the region, from getting mixed through excess crossbreeding,” and suggested “suitable approaches for the maintenance of at least pure trait,” the centre informed in a release.

Animal Science Technical Officer Dr Bali Yomgam spoke on the management of common diseases in cattle.

Medicine and mineral water were provided to the farmers after the programme, it said.