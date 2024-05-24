Development of Frontier Highway discussed

KOLORIANG, 23 May: Frontier Highway Development Committee Arunachal Pradesh state president Bengia Taro convened a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the development of Frontier Highway 913 in Kurung Kumey district.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 6,621.62 crores for the construction of 265.49 kms of the Lada-Sarli, Sarli-Huri, and Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar-Gandhigram section of NH 913 (Frontier Highway) in the EPC mode, catering to a sparsely populated area of Arunachal along the India-China border.

During the meeting, the members present thanked the government of India and union minister Kiren Rijiju,who is an MP from Arunachal, for sanctioning the Frontier Highway.